Helicopters in low-altitude defense penetration

China Military Online) 09:54, December 27, 2022

Helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army conduct ultra-low altitude defense penetration operations in flight training on November 13, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiang Xu)

