Transport helicopters kick up sand during training

China Military Online) 09:40, December 12, 2022

Transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 81st Group Army fly over the desert during a flight training exercise on December 1, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)

Transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 81st Group Army kick up sand as they approach the ground during a flight training exercise on December 1, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)

