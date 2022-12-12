Transport helicopters kick up sand during training
Transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 81st Group Army fly over the desert during a flight training exercise on December 1, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)
Transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 81st Group Army kick up sand as they approach the ground during a flight training exercise on December 1, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)
