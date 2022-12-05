Home>>
Choppers fly on plateau
(China Military Online) 10:05, December 05, 2022
A Mi-171 helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command flies on the plateau during a flight training exercise on November 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
A Mi-171 helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command flies on the plateau during a flight training exercise on November 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
Two helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command hedgehop in formation over a wetland area during a flight training exercise on November 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
