Choppers fly on plateau

China Military Online) 10:05, December 05, 2022

A Mi-171 helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command flies on the plateau during a flight training exercise on November 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)

Two helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command hedgehop in formation over a wetland area during a flight training exercise on November 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)

