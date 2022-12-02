Armored vehicle wades through water obstacle

An armored vehicle attached to an armored element of the PLA Army wades through a water obstacle during the driving training course in complex terrain on November 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Rui)

