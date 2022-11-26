PLA soldiers practice reconnaissance skills in snowfield
Two soldiers assigned to a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command adjust UAV devices during a reconnaissance exercise on October 28, 2022.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Qiang)
Soldiers assigned to a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command march toward the designated area during a reconnaissance exercise on October 28, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Qiang)
A Corporal assigned to a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command operates an optical reconnaissance device, while his teammates provide security during a reconnaissance exercise on October 28, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Qiang)
A sniper assigned to a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command looks through the sight of an anti-material rifle during a reconnaissance exercise on October 28, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Qiang)
