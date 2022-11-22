PLA Naval Aviation University holds flight training

China Military Online) 08:36, November 22, 2022

A fighter jet attached to a training base under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a sortie during a flight training course in mid November, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)

A fighter jet attached to a training base under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxies down the runway after completing a flight training course in mid November, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)

Fighter jets attached to a training base under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi in close formation on the runway during a flight training course in mid November, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)

