PLA Naval Aviation University holds flight training
(China Military Online) 08:36, November 22, 2022
A fighter jet attached to a training base under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a sortie during a flight training course in mid November, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
A fighter jet attached to a training base under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxies down the runway after completing a flight training course in mid November, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
Fighter jets attached to a training base under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi in close formation on the runway during a flight training course in mid November, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
