Missile launching vehicles en route to designated area

China Military Online) 13:32, November 10, 2022

Soldiers assigned to a coastal missile regiment with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command set up antennae on anti-ship missile launching vehicles during a land-to-sea training exercise on October 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zihao)

Missile launching vehicles attached to a coastal missile regiment with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command are en route to a designated area during a land-to-sea training exercise on October 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Xi)

Soldier assigned to a coastal missile regiment with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command rush to their positions during a land-to-sea training exercise on October 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zihao)

Soldier assigned to a coastal missile regiment with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command rush to their positions during a land-to-sea training exercise on October 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Xi)

