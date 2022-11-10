Missile launching vehicles en route to designated area
Soldiers assigned to a coastal missile regiment with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command set up antennae on anti-ship missile launching vehicles during a land-to-sea training exercise on October 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zihao)
Missile launching vehicles attached to a coastal missile regiment with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command are en route to a designated area during a land-to-sea training exercise on October 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Xi)
Soldier assigned to a coastal missile regiment with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command rush to their positions during a land-to-sea training exercise on October 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zihao)
Soldier assigned to a coastal missile regiment with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command rush to their positions during a land-to-sea training exercise on October 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Xi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spectacular drone light show marks 73th anniversary of PLA Air Force
- Airshow China 2022 ready to open as top equipment for air, sea &space plus flight performances ‘to reflect Chinese achievements’
- J-20s highly likely in ground display at Zhuhai Airshow
- Chinese air force to bring new jets to Airshow China
- Attack helicopters take off for round-the-clock flight training
- Soldiers in physical training
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.