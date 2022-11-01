Soldiers in physical training

China Military Online) 10:03, November 01, 2022

Soldiers assigned to the PLA 72nd Group Army jointly hold up a log during a log-carrying drill of a physical training exercise on October 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zihua)

Soldiers assigned to the PLA 72nd Group Army jointly hold up a log during a log-carrying drill of a physical training exercise on October 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zihua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)