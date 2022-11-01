Home>>
Soldiers in physical training
(China Military Online) 10:03, November 01, 2022
Soldiers assigned to the PLA 72nd Group Army jointly hold up a log during a log-carrying drill of a physical training exercise on October 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zihua)
Soldiers assigned to the PLA 72nd Group Army jointly hold up a log during a log-carrying drill of a physical training exercise on October 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zihua)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Z-20 helicopter surpasses Black Hawk in technologies, chief designer says
- Military photographer captures PLAAF pilots' highlights
- Military photographer using lenses to record PLA Air Force's growth
- He Xianda: From a cook to an "ace operator"
- PLA soldiers celebrate opening of 20th CPC National Congress
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.