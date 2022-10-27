Military photographer captures PLAAF pilots' highlights

China Military Online) 08:37, October 27, 2022

Editor's note: On the occasion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China Military Online selected 3 groups of photos that illustrate various aspects of the Chinese PLA Air Force (PLAAF)'s development during the past years. This is the second group in the series.

File photo: Lu Bingguang（卢炳广）

Lu Bingguang（卢炳广）is a member of China Photographers Association, who was awarded the Chinese Portrait Photographer Master by the National Portrait Photography Magazine in 2005.

He has filmed the fighter pilots, the ”chosen ones” in the air force, for more than 30 years, witnessing and recording their skills and loyalty with light and shadow.

