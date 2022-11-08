Home>>
Spectacular drone light show marks 73th anniversary of PLA Air Force
(People's Daily App) 13:51, November 08, 2022
A drone show featuring hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles lit up the night sky over Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force. The formation of drones creates the shapes of various air force fighter jets and other objects in the sky.
The PLA Air Force was founded on November 11, 1949, about a month after the founding of the People's Republic of China.
(Video source: official weibo account of PLA)
