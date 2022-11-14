Naval flotilla conducts real combat training

China Military Online) 11:15, November 14, 2022

Vessels attached to a naval combat support flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct replenishment-at-sea during a maritime real combat training exercise at the end of September 2022, to hone their combat support capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

