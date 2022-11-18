Y-12 transport aircraft performs mission

China Military Online) 10:50, November 18, 2022

Ground crew members assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA air force conduct regular inspection and maintenance on a Y-12 transport aircraft during a multi-subject flight training exercise on Oct. 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

A pilot assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA air force inspects the propeller blade of a Y-12 transport aircraft during a multi-subject flight training exercise on Oct. 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

A Y-12 transport aircraft attached to an airborne brigade of the PLA air force takes off to participate in a multi-subject flight training exercise on Oct. 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)