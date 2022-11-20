Fighter jets in round-the-clock training

China Military Online) 11:02, November 20, 2022

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 21, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Jingcheng)

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off in full speed during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 21, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Jingcheng)

