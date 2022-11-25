J-10 fighters taxi out for round-the-clock flight

China Military Online) 11:41, November 25, 2022

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out of the hangers successively in sunset prior to a round-the-clock flight training mission on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out of the hangers successively in sunset prior to a round-the-clock flight training mission on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training mission on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)