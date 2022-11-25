J-10 fighters taxi out for round-the-clock flight
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out of the hangers successively in sunset prior to a round-the-clock flight training mission on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out of the hangers successively in sunset prior to a round-the-clock flight training mission on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training mission on November 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.