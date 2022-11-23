Airman guides aircraft at night

China Military Online) 14:28, November 23, 2022

Airmen assigned to an aviation regiment of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command replenish liquid oxygen for the aircraft prior to a night flight training exercise on November 2, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Shilong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)