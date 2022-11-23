We Are China

Ship-borne helicopter in takeoff and landing training

China Military Online) 13:36, November 23, 2022

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a naval combat support flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conducts takeoff and landing training during a maritime training exercise on September 28, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a naval combat support flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conducts takeoff and landing training during a maritime training exercise on September 28, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

Vessels attached to a naval combat support flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct underway replenishment-at-sea during a maritime real combat training exercise in late September 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

Vessels attached to a naval combat support flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct underway replenishment-at-sea during a maritime real combat training exercise in late September 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)