Marines carry out maritime combat training
Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy's Marine Corps make their way to the beach-head in assault wave formation during a maritime offense and defense training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Ruijie)
Marines assigned to a brigade of the PLA Navy's Marine Corps conduct forward movement for barrier breaching in assault boats during a maritime offense and defense training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Ruijie)
Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy's Marine Corps disembark from a dock landing ship during a maritime offense and defense training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Ruijie)
Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy's Marine Corps make their way to the beach-head during a maritime offense and defense training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Ruijie)
Photos
