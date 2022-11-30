Home>>
MBTs rumble in mountainous region
(China Military Online) 14:23, November 30, 2022
Main battle tanks attached to an armored element of a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command rumble in the mountainous region during a driving drill on November 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Kai)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.