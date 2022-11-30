MBTs rumble in mountainous region

China Military Online) 14:23, November 30, 2022

Main battle tanks attached to an armored element of a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command rumble in the mountainous region during a driving drill on November 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Kai)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)