Fighter jets participate in flight training
(China Military Online) 10:56, November 29, 2022
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway for a flight training exercise on November 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lv Shiqiang and Shen Ling)
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway for a flight training exercise on November 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lv Shiqiang and Shen Ling)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command decelerates with the help of its drag parachute after landing during a flight training exercise on November 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lv Shiqiang and Shen Ling)
