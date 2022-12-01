Home>>
Carrier-based jets in flight training
(China Military Online) 14:48, December 01, 2022
Carrier-based fighter jets attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway before taking off for a real combat flight training exercise on November 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai)
