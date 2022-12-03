Home>>
Soldiers conduct reconnaissance in combat training exercise
(China Military Online) 15:50, December 03, 2022
|Soldiers assigned to a reconnaissance element of an airborne brigade hold guns and binoculars in ghillie suits to observe the mock enemy and keep alert in a combat training exercise on November 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Bin)
