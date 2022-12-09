Anti-submarine patrol aircraft in multi-subject flight training

China Military Online) 16:24, December 09, 2022

An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment of the naval force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky for flight training, which involves multiple subjects including maritime security patrol, fast takeoff and landing and anti-submarine flight, on November 27, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

