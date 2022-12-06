Helicopters lift off for flight training

China Military Online) 09:20, December 06, 2022

Multiple types of helicopters attached to an aviation brigade of the army lift off in turn for a flight training exercise on November 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chunguo)

Multiple types of helicopters attached to an aviation brigade of the army lift off in turn for a flight training exercise on November 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chunguo)

Multiple types of helicopters attached to an aviation brigade of the army lift off in turn for a flight training exercise on November 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chunguo)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)