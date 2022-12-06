Home>>
Helicopters lift off for flight training
(China Military Online) 09:20, December 06, 2022
Multiple types of helicopters attached to an aviation brigade of the army lift off in turn for a flight training exercise on November 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chunguo)
