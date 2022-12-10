Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training

China Military Online) 13:27, December 10, 2022

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway to get ready for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on November 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

