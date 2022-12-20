Home>>
Chopper and supply ship engage in exercise
(China Military Online) 10:34, December 20, 2022
A ship-borne helicopter lands onto a warship attached to a combat support flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theatre Command during a training exercise held on November 15, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)
A supply ship attached to a combat support flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theatre Command conducts alongside replenishment and astern replenishment at the same time during a training exercise held on November 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fighter jet conducts flight training exercise
- Type 055 large destroyer leads PLA warships in island chain-breaking voyage
- MBTs maneuver to training field
- Transport helicopters kick up sand during training
- Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training
- Anti-submarine patrol aircraft in multi-subject flight training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.