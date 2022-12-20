Chopper and supply ship engage in exercise

China Military Online) 10:34, December 20, 2022

A ship-borne helicopter lands onto a warship attached to a combat support flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theatre Command during a training exercise held on November 15, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)

A supply ship attached to a combat support flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theatre Command conducts alongside replenishment and astern replenishment at the same time during a training exercise held on November 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)

