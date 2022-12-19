Home>>
Fighter jet conducts flight training exercise
(Xinhua) 11:22, December 19, 2022
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force fires rockets against ground targets during a flight training exercise on November 15, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Pengyu)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force practices diving maneuver during a flight training exercise on November 15, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Pengyu)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
