Fighter jet conducts flight training exercise

Xinhua) 11:22, December 19, 2022

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force fires rockets against ground targets during a flight training exercise on November 15, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Pengyu)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force practices diving maneuver during a flight training exercise on November 15, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Pengyu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)