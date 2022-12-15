MBTs maneuver to training field

China Military Online) 10:00, December 15, 2022

Main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to an armored element of a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command are en route to the training field during a tactical maneuver training exercise on November 30, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Kai)

