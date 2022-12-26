Soldiers conduct firing exercise in real-combat training

China Military Online) 13:52, December 26, 2022

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army are en route to the designated training field in combat training on November 19, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)