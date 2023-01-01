Home>>
Fighter jets get ready for training
(China Military Online) 10:46, January 01, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force taxies on the runway to get ready for a flight training exercise on December 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
