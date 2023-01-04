Home>>
Soldiers participate in fast-rope training with helicopter
(China Military Online) 13:14, January 04, 2023
Soldiers assigned to a detachment of the 2nd Mobile Corps under the Chinese People's Armed Police Force conduct assault boat operation during a training exercise on December 2, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Dongdong)
A soldier assigned to a detachment of the 2nd Mobile Corps under the Chinese People's Armed Police Force fast-ropes down from a helicopter during a training exercise on November 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Zhebin)
