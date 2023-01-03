Languages

Archive

Tuesday, January 03, 2023

Home>>

Highlights of PLA airborne force in 2022

(People's Daily App) 15:52, January 03, 2023

A video highlighting the prowess of the People's Liberation Army Airforce and showcasing the high morale of their troops.

(Compiled by Zhao Yang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories