Airmen conduct parachuting training

China Military Online) 11:12, January 05, 2023

Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force queue up for boarding during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)

Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force queue up for boarding during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)

Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force jump out of the aircraft during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)

Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force descend to the drop zone with their parachutes during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)

Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force descend to the drop zone with their parachutes during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)