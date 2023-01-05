Airmen conduct parachuting training
Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force queue up for boarding during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)
Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force queue up for boarding during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)
Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force jump out of the aircraft during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)
Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force descend to the drop zone with their parachutes during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)
Airmen assigned to an airborne brigade of the PLA Air Force descend to the drop zone with their parachutes during a parachuting training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Pengfei)
Photos
