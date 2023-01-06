Wintersweet flowers pictured during solar term Xiaohan

A bird perches on a branch of wintersweet in Renhuai, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo by Chen Yong/Xinhua)

The traditional Chinese lunar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Xiaohan, or Slight Cold, is the 23rd solar term, which falls on Jan. 5 this year.

Wintersweet flowers are pictured at the scenic spot of the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

