Snowfall adds color to Danxia landform in Henan
(Ecns.cn) 13:04, January 16, 2023
Heavy snowfall hits Hongshigu scenic area in Miaogou Village of Lushi County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 15, 2023, adding color to its Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features. (Photo: China News Service/Niu Jinfeng)
