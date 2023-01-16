Languages

Monday, January 16, 2023

Snowfall adds color to Danxia landform in Henan

(Ecns.cn) 13:04, January 16, 2023

Heavy snowfall hits Hongshigu scenic area in Miaogou Village of Lushi County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 15, 2023, adding color to its Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features. (Photo: China News Service/Niu Jinfeng)


