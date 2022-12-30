Golden pheasants frolic in central China

(People's Daily App) 15:04, December 30, 2022

Flying like a phoenix! Several golden pheasants have been spotted in the snow in Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province.

(Produced by Zhang Jian and Wu Bozheng; Video source: Hebei Television)

