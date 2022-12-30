Home>>
Golden pheasants frolic in central China
(People's Daily App) 15:04, December 30, 2022
Flying like a phoenix! Several golden pheasants have been spotted in the snow in Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province.
(Video source: Hebei Television)
