In pics: expressway linking Xin'an and Yichuan in China's Henan

Xinhua) 08:45, December 27, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2022 shows the expressway linking Xin'an and Yichuan in central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

With a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour, the 81 km expressway is an important part of the expressway network in Henan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2022 shows a vehicle running on the expressway linking Xin'an and Yichuan in central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2022 shows vehicles running on the expressway linking Xin'an and Yichuan in central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2022 shows vehicles running on the expressway linking Xin'an and Yichuan in central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)