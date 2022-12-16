Home>>
Renhuai-Zunyi Expressway in SW China officially put into full operation
(Xinhua) 13:49, December 16, 2022
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2022 shows engineering vehicles running on the Xiangkou-Huangzhong section of an expressway linking Renhuai City and Zunyi City in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Renhuai-Zunyi Expressway was officially put into full operation on Friday. It reduces the road travel time between Renhuai and Zunyi from an hour and a half to 30 minutes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
