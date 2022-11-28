China-made tunnel boring machine exported to over 30 countries, regions

Xinhua) 08:55, November 28, 2022

An employee works on a tunnel boring machine at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

Tunnel boring machines made by CREG have been exported to more than 30 countries and regions for major projects, which are actively serving tunnel construction projects globally.

Employees work at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

An employee debugs a tunnel boring machine at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

Employees transport the components of a tunnel boring machine at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

A tunnel boring machine is pictured before it is exported to South Korea at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

An employee works at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

An employee works at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

An employee works on a tunnel boring machine at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

