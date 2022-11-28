China-made tunnel boring machine exported to over 30 countries, regions
An employee works on a tunnel boring machine at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)
Tunnel boring machines made by CREG have been exported to more than 30 countries and regions for major projects, which are actively serving tunnel construction projects globally.
Employees work at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)
An employee debugs a tunnel boring machine at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)
Employees transport the components of a tunnel boring machine at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)
A tunnel boring machine is pictured before it is exported to South Korea at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)
An employee works at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)
An employee works at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)
An employee works on a tunnel boring machine at a workshop of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG) in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Second phase of National Museum of Chinese Writing opens to public in Henan
- Acrobatics leads to worldwide renown for Henan county
- 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Henan
- Father and son run in perfect sync
- Foreign trade of China's Henan grows in first eight months
- China's Henan province accelerates high-quality development
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.