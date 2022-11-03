Home>>
Father and son run in perfect sync
(People's Daily App) 14:32, November 03, 2022
Zhu, a 36-year-old father, in the past two years has been his 11-year-old son's running partner in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province.
Zhu wants his son to spend less time in front of the TV and mobile phone, so he decided to run with his son every day after school.
The pair run three kilometers as a daily routine. Now the two can run at an almost identical pace.
