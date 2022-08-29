China's Henan province accelerates high-quality development

Xinhua) 09:20, August 29, 2022

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province has made significant progress in economic development and poverty alleviation over the past decade, according to a press briefing held in the provincial capital Zhengzhou on Sunday.

Over the past decade, Henan has firmly shouldered the important task of ensuring food security, prioritized high-quality development of the manufacturing sector, and accelerated the green and low-carbon transformation of economic and social development, said Lou Yangsheng, Party chief of Henan.

The per capita disposable income of residents in the province increased from 12,772 yuan (about 1,865 U.S. dollars) in 2012 to 26,811 yuan in 2021, and 7.19 million impoverished residents in Henan were lifted out of poverty.

In addition, Henan has developed a total of 75.8 million mu (about 5 million hectares) of high-standard farmland, and the province's annual grain output exceeded 65 billion kg over the past five years.

The province has also achieved a historic leap in becoming an important hub in China's opening-up drive. In 2021, Henan's foreign trade in goods reached 820.81 billion yuan, 2.5 times of that in 2012.

