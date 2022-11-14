11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Henan
Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 9, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
An artist performs during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 9, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
An artist performs during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 9, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 9, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.