11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Henan

Xinhua) 11:31, November 14, 2022

Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 9, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

An artist performs during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 9, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

An artist performs during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 9, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 9, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Artists perform during the 11th China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards Competition held in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. This award is deemed the highest honor in China for acrobatics. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

