Friday, January 13, 2023

Beijing embraces first snow of the season

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:16, January 13, 2023

Citizens play in the snow near the National Olympic Stadium in Beijing on Jan 12, 2023. [Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn]


