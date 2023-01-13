Home>>
Beijing embraces first snow of the season
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:16, January 13, 2023
Citizens play in the snow near the National Olympic Stadium in Beijing on Jan 12, 2023. [Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn]
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing eyes new momentum in opening-up, innovation in 2023: acting mayor
- How will Beijing satisfy citizens' medical treatment needs?
- Beijing to stage China Youth Ski &Snowboard Open
- Beijing shifting to new modes of COVID control
- Snow activities turn hot in Beijing
- Old Summer Palace exhibition opens in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.