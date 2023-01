We Are China

Snow activities turn hot in Beijing

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:10, January 10, 2023

People enjoy a snow activity at a park in Fengtai district of Beijing on Jan 9, 2023. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

People slide down a slope at a park in Fengtai district of Beijing on Jan 9, 2023. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

People slide down a slope at a park in Fengtai district of Beijing on Jan 9, 2023. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

A child slides down a slope at a park in Fengtai district of Beijing on Jan 9, 2023. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

People enjoy a snow activity at a park in Fengtai district of Beijing on Jan 9, 2023. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

