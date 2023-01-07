Beijing optimizes COVID-19 prevention, control measures in schools

Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Friday issued a plan for the city's COVID-19 prevention and control work in schools, with eight measures to optimize its COVID-19 response.

Schools and kindergartens will no longer carry out all-inclusive nucleic acid testing, and neither faculties nor students will need to present negative nucleic acid test results to enter or leave campus. When the epidemic prevails, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools can hold classes online for a short time or shut temporarily if new infections are reported in school. However, they must resume in-person classes in a timely manner after the outbreak is curbed, according to the work plan.

Moreover, health surveys will be carried out among key groups of teachers and students with pre-existing medical issues. Colleges and universities will monitor faculty members and students with 11 types of symptoms related to COVID-19, including fever. Kindergartens, primary and secondary schools should carry out morning and noon health checks, and issue infection reports on a daily basis, the plan said.

Starting from Saturday, Beijing's primary and secondary school students will usher in their winter break, and the spring semester will begin on Feb. 13 as scheduled, said Li Yi, a spokesperson for the municipal education authorities, at a press conference on Friday.

