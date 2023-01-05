Resort in Beijing sees renewed passion for ice, snow sports

Xinhua) 15:44, January 05, 2023

With optimized COVID-19 response, many Beijingers started the new year with reignited passion for ice and snow sports, as vitality of the city gradually recovers. Xinhua's Zhang Li hits the snow slope at a ski resort.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)