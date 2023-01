We Are China

Ice and snow festival of Yuanmingyuan Park kicks off

Xinhua) 10:05, January 01, 2023

Visitors have fun at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

The ice and snow festival of Yuanmingyuan Park kicked off in Beijing, capital of China on Saturday.

Visitors have fun at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A child has fun at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

