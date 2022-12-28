Home>>
Traffic flow resumes in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 16:02, December 28, 2022
The number of cars on the streets of Beijing is returning to the regular level. The capital city is on track to fully restoring normal production and leisure activities as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
