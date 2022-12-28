People play on frozen Shichahai lake in Beijing
People play on the frozen Shichahai lake which has been turned to an ice rink in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2022. The ice rink opened to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
People play on the frozen Shichahai lake which has been turned to an ice rink in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2022.
The ice rink opened to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photos
