People play at Taoranting park in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:45, December 29, 2022

A child rides on a "polar bear" ride at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A mother plays snow with her child at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Visitors watch penguins at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A mother plays with her child at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Visitors play on snow slides at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)