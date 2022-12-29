Home>>
People play at Taoranting park in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:45, December 29, 2022
A child rides on a "polar bear" ride at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A mother plays snow with her child at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Visitors watch penguins at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A mother plays with her child at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Visitors play on snow slides at an ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
