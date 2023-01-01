Home>>
People have fun on ice rink at Beihai Park in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:51, January 01, 2023
People have fun on the ice rink at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A child has fun on the ice rink at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
